Dimpy Yadav joins Mindshare as Head of Digital Strategy

Mindshare, the media services company that is part of GroupM and WPP, announced the appointment of Dimpy Yadav as the new Head of Digital Strategy.
Yadav brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience in driving impactful and data-driven strategies for brands. In her previous role as General Manager at Xaxis India, she navigated the ever-evolving landscape of programmatic advertising, demonstrating her ability to stay ahead of industry trends and deliver results.
Amin Lakhani, CEO of Mindshare - South Asia said, “Dimpy's wealth of experience and expertise will be invaluable in propelling our digital strategy forward. Her deep understanding of the digital landscape and track record of driving impactful results align perfectly with our vision for innovation and growth.
Dimpy Yadav, Head of Digital Strategy – Mindshare expressed, "I’m optimistic to be part of such a dynamic team at Mindshare. The opportunity to craft innovative digital strategies and drive meaningful results is both motivating and inspiring. I look forward to starting this journey, full of possibilities, making impactful contributions, and achieving great success together."
Yadav will be based out of Mindshare's Gurgaon office.