Divyanshu Bhadoria becomes Chief Strategy Officer for Toaster

Toaster INSEA has appointed Divyanshu Bhadoria as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, he will join the senior leadership team to support strategic planning and business growth across the agency’s operations.
Bhadoria has worked with brands including Apple, Rasna, BMW, Cinthol, Royal Enfield, Budweiser, Hero MotoCorp, and Airbnb. His career includes stints at independent agencies such as Wieden+Kennedy and TBWA\Media Arts Lab, where he focused on brand strategy and communication.
Commenting on his move, Divyanshu Bhadoria said, "The opportunity to partner with Ira and Bhawika, two exceptional women leaders in the creative business, was compelling from the onset. Their unique perspectives and Toaster’s proactive strides – from establishing the Content Studio for production and expanding into B2B and influencer marketing, to integrating AI – demonstrate a rare commitment to innovation. I'm excited to join an agency that's not just adapting, but actively staying ahead and growing with the evolving industry landscape.”
Commenting on the appointment, Ira Gupta, Chief Creative Officer, and Bhawika Chhabra, Managing Director for Toaster INSEA, jointly stated, “Divyanshu's arrival underscores Toaster INSEA’s dedication to deepening our strategic capabilities. In an era often prioritizing quick creative fixes, his expertise ensures we continue to define and execute sharper, more comprehensive brand visions for every client. His grasp of cultural nuances, emerging trends, and diverse industry categories will be invaluable.”