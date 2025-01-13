Django Digital rebrands to 'Django'

Mumbai-based integrated marketing agency Django has completed a rebranding to better reflect the expansion of its services. The agency has dropped the term 'Digital' from its name, signalling a broader scope of offerings beyond digital marketing. As part of the rebrand, the agency has introduced a new logo, updated its identity, and launched a website. The agency will also relocate to new office premises in February. A podcast series on Instagram and YouTube has been launched to provide further details on the rebranding process.
In the past five years, Django has expanded to a team of over 65 professionals, working with more than 120 brands across industries.
In this new move, partners Vivek Shah, Aashay, and Shivang Shah have decided to initiate a rebranding effort. This decision is driven by their goal to attract larger clients and position the agency for future growth. With an expanded portfolio planned for the second half of 2024, which includes brands like TCPL, My Eleven Circle, Pedigree, Adani, Parag Foods, and Swiggy Dineout.