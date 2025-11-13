Django elevates team members to leadership roles

Django, a full-service marketing and creative agency, has announced the elevation of its team members to leadership positions as part of its internal growth strategy.
Natasha Bhatia has been appointed Chief Business Officer. Having started her career in PR, she joined the agency to build its Influencer and PR division before a stint at OML, where she managed Bacardi’s international markets. On her return, she will lead the agency’s business development efforts.
Natasha Bhatia said, “If you think business development is just about winning accounts, you’re missing the bigger picture. It’s about building partnerships that push both the brand and the agency to grow, where value and credibility flow both ways. At Django, I take pride in driving that vision forward. The future of business development isn’t transactional, it’s transformational; it’s about aligning creativity with business intent to build long-term, purpose-led partnerships.”
Komal Mathur has been elevated to Associate Director - Solutions, overseeing a major share of the agency’s retainer business, mentoring upcoming leaders within the team. Speaking on her elevation, Komal Mathur said, ‘’Great partnerships don’t just meet expectations. Instead, they evolve them. I aim to guide that evolution with empathy, structure, and strategic ambition.’’
Oshin Kamble returns to the agency as AVP- Performance Lead to lead the performance marketing function. “Performance Marketing - Often misunderstood as a result-driven strategy from the get-go, but it is not. It is a combined effort of Data, Insights, Research, Curiosity, and Optimisation, and in the end, you don’t hope for impact; you prove it,” he said.
Another addition to the leadership team is Shivam Shah as the Senior Manager - Influencer Marketing & Partnerships, who will help rebuild the agency’s influencer business after returning from a six-year stint in Canada. “Creators today are more than marketing tools- they’re cultural catalysts. At Django, we’re helping brands understand that collaborating with creators is not a tactic, it’s a long-term growth strategy,” he said.
Rohit Pillai and Chinmay Talasilkar will jointly head the design division, while Siddhesh Prelkar, Creative Head, continues to lead the agency’s creative team.
Other leaders include Aditya Pandya, who transitioned to Group Solution Manager, and Rajmeet Singh Arora, to Head of Video Production.