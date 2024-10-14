DoubleVerify enhances media authentication tools for Meta platforms

DoubleVerify the software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the upcoming introduction of content-level pre-screen avoidance on Meta’s Facebook & Instagram Feed and Reels, expanding its suite of independent brand safety and suitability tools. This release will help advertisers avoid content they deem unsuitable before their ads are served, protecting brand reputation across the platforms.
“By offering both pre-screen avoidance and post-bid measurement, we will provide advertisers with an unparalleled level of control over where their ads appear on platforms like Facebook and Instagram,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “As media environments grow more complex, it's crucial that advertisers have access to advanced independent tools that help them protect campaigns before they run. Our comprehensive solution further ensures that brands can close the loop by leveraging insights from their post-bid measurement to optimise campaigns in real-time and maximise media performance.”
“We’re excited to offer our clients this dual-layer approach to campaign protection on Meta, giving them expanded flexibility and control over their media strategies,” added Zagorski.