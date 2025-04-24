Dreame Technology announces Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador

Dreame Technology, a smart home appliance company, has named Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon as its first brand ambassador in India. The collaboration signals the company’s intention to expand its presence in the Indian market.
With this appointment, the company aims to increase awareness of its home solutions among Indian consumers. The company offers products in categories such as home cleaning and personal care.
Manu Sharma, Managing Director of Dreame India, said, "We are extremely delighted to welcome Kriti Sanon into the Dreame family. Her keen interest in technology and forward-thinking mindset align with our vision of redefining Indian homes through intelligent solutions and products. As we continue to introduce cutting-edge innovations in India, her association will reinforce Dreame as the preferred choice for those who appreciate smart living and superior performance. India is an integral part of Dreame's global expansion strategy - it represents a high-growth market, driven by an evolving consumer base increasingly embracing modern, technology-first lifestyles." Expressing her excitement, Kriti Sanon said, "I am excited to be a part of Dreame Technology, a brand that resonates with my philosophy of blending innovation with convenience. My lifestyle is fast-paced, and having smart solutions that take care of everyday tasks makes all the difference. With Dreame’s smart cleaning and personal care appliances, I can focus on what truly matters while the technology handles the rest."