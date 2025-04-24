Industry Updates

Dreame Technology announces Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador

With this appointment, the company aims to increase awareness of its home solutions among Indian consumers. The company offers products in categories such as home cleaning and personal care. 

Dreame Technology, a smart home appliance company, has named Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon as its first brand ambassador in India. The collaboration signals the company’s intention to expand its presence in the Indian market.

