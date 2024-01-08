DRIM Global strengthens leadership team in India with key appointments

DRIM Global, the influencer marketing platform has announced key leadership appointments aimed at driving business and growth in the region. Anshuman Singh, a seasoned professional with over five years of industry expertise, is appointed as the Head of Business Strategy. Anwesha Sarker, a growth initiatives specialist, joins as the Head of Growth for India and the MENA region.
Yulia Aslamova, the Head of Asia at DRIM Global, expressed her excitement saying, "DRIM warmly embraces the presence of Anshuman and Anwesha, a testament to our unwavering dedication to strategic leadership and robust growth initiatives. Their inclusion marks a pivotal moment for our organization, propelling us toward new heights of success and innovation. As we embark on this exciting journey, we are confident that their expertise will further fortify our position as a global leader in our industry. DRIM is not just a company; it's a thriving community of visionaries, and with Anshuman and Anwesha on board, we are poised to redefine excellence and set new benchmarks for the future. Welcome to the DRIM family, where possibilities are limitless, and success knows no bounds."
Anshuman Singh, a strategist with a track record in data-driven marketing, has led digital efforts for brands like Marks & Spencer, Croma, AT&T, Tata Play, IDFC First Bank, and Luxottica at Dentsu and Publicis Groupe. As the Head of Business Strategy at DRIM, he brings a global perspective and insights into the Indian market. Singh shared his enthusiasm, saying, "I am thrilled to join DRIM Global and contribute to shaping the strategic direction that will drive the company's continued success in the dynamic influencer marketing landscape."
Anwesha Sarker brings with her 10+ years of expertise in media specifically. She is entrusted with overseeing business planning, profitability, and expansions at DRIM Global owing to her large network, strength in acquisition, and client success. Sarker commented, "I am excited to be part of DRIM Global and look forward to leveraging my skills to fortify the company's presence and accelerate growth in these crucial regions."