Duroflex rebrands with a fresh logo and new positioning

Duroflex Limited has announced a refreshed brand identity and positioning, titled 'Designed to De-Stress', as part of its efforts to redefine comfort, wellbeing, and recovery for modern consumers.
With this change, the brand aims to address the impact of stress by focusing on deep, restorative sleep as a key solution. The new identity includes a redesigned logo and colour palette inspired by a ‘stress-free, motivating reset.’ The refreshed logo uses softer, more flexible design elements, with a brighter red tone to signify vitality and optimism.
The repositioning is said to be based on consumer research, which found that stress has evolved from an occasional concern into an everyday issue for millions of Indians. The study noted, stress often manifests as muscle tension, fatigue, and restlessness, affecting both productivity and overall wellness.
Speaking about the rebranding, Sridhar Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer, Duroflex Group, said, “For over six decades, Duroflex has been at the forefront of sleep innovation in India. This repositioning marks our next phase of consumer-first thinking. We recognized that the conversation around sleep needed to change fundamentally. Stress is no longer something people experience occasionally; it has become the defining challenge of modern life. Our new positioning acknowledges this reality and offers a genuine solution. We are moving from being a sleep-first mattress company to becoming a comfort partner. Every product we design, every innovation we pursue, is now guided by a single purpose: ‘Designed to De-stress’.”
Ullas Vijay, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex Group, added, “The mattress category has been obsessed with talking about foam layers and fabrics while consumers are dealing with sleepless nights and fatigue caused by stress. We live in a time where stress has become part of our everyday lives. While we cannot always change what causes it, we can definitely change how we deal with it, and one of the most powerful ways is through deep, restorative sleep. 'Designed to De-Stress' is our commitment to building products that work on what stress does to your body. This positioning is a fundamental shift in how we think about our role in people's lives and gives our consumers a clear, compelling reason to choose Duroflex.”
The new brand positioning will be rolled out across all consumer touchpoints in the coming months.