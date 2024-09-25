Eastman Auto and Power Ltd. appoints Sudham Ravinutala as CMO

Eastman Auto and Power Ltd. announced the appointment of Sudham Ravinutala as Chief Marketing Officer. With a track record of driving growth and brand recognition in the energy sector, he will lead the company’s marketing and product strategy. In his new role, Ravinutala shall focus on enhancing Eastman’s visibility and brand presence by developing effective customer engagement strategies. His experience in marketing planning, strategy, go-to-market and new product development shall be instrumental.
Ravinutala brings close to twenty-five years of experience, having worked with brands such as Nokia, Lenovo, TVS Electronics, Micromax, and most recently, Luminous, where he served as Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Strategy. He also held the position of National Marketing Head at 92.7 BIG FM, and was the Head of Go-To-Market & activation at MixRadio India. His career spans IT, Telecom, Media, and Mobile VAS, showcasing skills across the marketing spectrum.
His leadership is expected to catalyse marketing initiatives that resonate with customers and align with the company’s vision for growth.