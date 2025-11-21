EcoMedia Solutions launches with integrated sustainability solutions platform

EcoMedia Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (EcoMS) has announced its launch as an integrated sustainability services company aimed at helping governments, corporates and brands move from climate commitments to measurable outcomes.
As part of its launch, the firm also introduced EMS (Environment Media Solutions), a patent-filed platform designed to integrate sustainability metrics into media planning, buying and event execution. The platform measures and reports environmental performance across formats such as out-of-home, digital, print and experiential. It also supports green event management and real-time carbon analytics.
Founded by sustainability and communications strategist Rumjhum Gupta, the company aims to offers technology-led tools and consulting services across assessment, compliance, carbon management, reporting and communication.
Commenting on the launch, Rumjhum Gupta, Founder & CEO, EcoMedia Solutions, said, “At a time when the world is racing to balance growth with responsibility, sustainability can no longer be an add-on; it must be integrated into how organizations operate, communicate, and evolve. EcoMS was created to help businesses achieve this alignment through actionable, tech-backed, and measurable frameworks that translate sustainability ambition into tangible outcomes.”
Rumhum Gupta added, “EMS is not just a product, it’s proof that technology can make sustainability measurable and actionable. It helps brands and agencies strike a balance between creativity, accountability, and climate consciousness, ensuring every impression counts for the planet.”
The company noted that as India’s advertising and activation sector expands at nearly 20% annually, sustainability is becoming a factor in procurement and partnership decisions. The official statement by the company noted, tools such as EMS can help organisations meet emerging ESG requirements and demonstrate environmental accountability.