Elara Capital elevates Karan Taurani to EVP across four sectors

Karan Taurani has been promoted to Executive Vice President at Elara Capital. He brings over 17 years of experience across consumer discretionary, internet, media, retail, IT services, and telecom sectors. He took to LinkedIn to announce the update.
Since joining Elara Capital in 2018, Taurani has contributed in strengthening the firm’s research capabilities. He is recognised for his presence in the Indian media and entertainment sector. Taurani regularly contributes to business and financial publications, focusing on digital media and internet industries. He has also co-authored case studies for Harvard University and the Kellogg School of Management.
Taurani frequently appears on television and digital platforms, offering analysis on media, internet, and consumer trends. His commentary has been featured on international outlets including BBC and Bloomberg Asia.
Before joining Elara Capital, Taurani held several research and analyst positions at various financial firms. He was Vice President of Research at Dolat Capital Market Private Ltd., covering the IT services and media sectors. Prior to that, he worked at Religare as an Associate from September, focusing on media, education, IT, and telecom sectors. Taurani also served as a Research Analyst at IFCI Financial Services, leading coverage of IT and education companies. Earlier in his career, he worked at Pioneer Investcorp, covering the information technology sector and acting as lead analyst for mid-cap IT companies.