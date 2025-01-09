Emami rebrands 'Fair and Handsome' to 'Smart and Handsome'

Emami Ltd has announced a new identity for its men’s brand, Fair and Handsome, now rebranded as Smart and Handsome with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador. With changing consumer preferences, today’s young men are prioritising skin health and overall wellness.
The new positioning statement, 'Har Roz Handsome Code,' captures the brand’s aim to provide men with grooming solutions that enhance both their confidence and personality. The brand's new packaging will feature the message, 'Fair And Handsome is now Smart And Handsome'.
Kartik Aaryan's association is expected to strengthen the brand’s connection with its young male target audience across urban and emerging markets.
"We see a tremendous opportunity to address a broader spectrum of grooming needs for today’s dynamic young men. The rebranding from Fair And Handsome to Smart And Handsome is a strategic decision driven by consumer insights that highlight a shift towards individuality, diversity, and confidence focusing on natural skin health among today’s young men. Consumers are increasingly open to multiple new-age product formats and solutions that can help achieve and maintain best versions of their own skin. With exciting new product launches on the horizon and Kartik Aaryan as the new face of the brand, we are confident that this refreshed identity as Smart And Handsome as a comprehensive grooming solution will further solidify our leadership in the evolving male grooming market,” said, Mohan Goenka, Vice Chairman and Wholetime Director, Emami Ltd.
Kartik Aaryan expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, "I’m truly excited to join the Emami family as the face of Smart And Handsome. Grooming today goes beyond appearances—it's about confidence, individuality, and self-expression. The brand’s vision of holistic grooming resonates deeply with me, offering modern men effective and inclusive solutions that empower them to be their best selves. I’m looking forward to being part of this exciting journey."
The decision to rebrand is rooted in extensive consumer research, which highlights that today’s men are looking for products that address multiple grooming concerns such as hydration, oil control, and overall skin health. With India’s male grooming market estimated to be around ₹18,000 crores in 2024, this shift reflects changing behaviour where men are increasingly investing in products that enhance their confidence.
The rebranding campaign, starring Aaryan, will launch in mid-January and will include television, digital, and social media activations.