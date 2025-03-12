Emcure onboards Vidya Balan as brand ambassador

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., an Indian pharma company with a strong focus on women’s health, announces its entry into the daily supplements space with the expansion of its Arth range.
The brand has partnered with actor and women’s health advocate Vidya Balan as the brand ambassador for its Arth range. A household name across the nation, Balan will spark conversations around less-discussed and important aspects of health, including intimate care and sleep issues, encouraging women to prioritise and take charge of their health.
As a part of the association, Balan will spotlight three key products, including Intimate Care to soothe itchiness and dryness in intimate areas, Sleep Support Gummies for blissful and quality sleep; Brain Fog Aid to improve focus and support cognition.
On joining hands with Emcure, Vidya Balan shared, “I am happy to be associated with Emcure’s Arth range—a brand that understands and supports women’s holistic well-being. Women are the backbone of families and communities, yet their health often takes a backseat. I admire Emcure’s commitment to addressing women’s unique health needs and empowering them to take charge of their well-being. True empowerment begins with good health, and through this association, I hope to inspire and encourage women to prioritize themselves through informed choices.”
Speaking on the association, Namita Thapar, Whole-time Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “We are excited to partner with Vidya, as she is bold, authentic, and truly embodies what our brand stands for. As a strong advocate for women’s health, she is known for speaking her mind. We look forward to working with her to address and destigmatize topics around women’s health that are often considered taboo.”