Enormous Brands retains the creative mandate for Diageo

Diageo, the British alcoholic beverage company, has strengthened its creative mandate with Enormous Brands. Over the past year, the partnership has yielded good results, with several campaigns across channels that have enhanced brand visibility and deepened consumer engagement.
As its creative partner, Enormous Brands will continue to manage brand strategy, and creative solutions leading to mainline, digital & on-ground executions.
As part of the renewed collaboration, apart from managing the creative mandate of Royal Challenge, Signature from the prestige segment; Singleton and Tanqueray from the Reserve portfolio, Enormous Brands will additionally manage the creative mandate for Don Julio.