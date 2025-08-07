Essar Capital announces Amit Bajaj as MD, Global Head of Corporate Affairs & Public Policy

Essar Capital has announced the appointment of Amit Bajaj as Managing Director and Global Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Policy.
Bajaj has over two decades of experience in corporate affairs, government relations and public policy and has a record of engaging with policymakers, regulators, legislators, diplomatic missions, trade bodies and industry associations.
Before this appointment, Bajaj was Senior President of Corporate Affairs at Aditya Birla Group, working closely with the Group Chairman and the leadership team, where he played a key role in aligning policy strategies with business goals for AB Group and its global subsidiaries.
This appointment marks Bajaj’s return to the Essar Group. In his new role, he is expected to lead Essar’s global corporate affairs and public policy strategies, build and strengthen partnerships with governments, regulatory agencies and industry stakeholders and drive policy advocacy to promote Essar’s multiple initiatives.
Speaking on the appointment, Bajaj said, “I am honoured to rejoin Essar Group and contribute to its ambitious vision. Essar’s commitment to innovation and sustainability resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to build impactful partnerships and shape policies that support the Group’s growth in energy, infrastructure, and beyond. Together, we will strengthen Essar’s global influence and create lasting value for our stakeholders.”