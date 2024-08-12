EssenceMediacom wins the integrated media mandate for Bambino Pasta Foods Industries Private Ltd.

EssenceMediacom, GroupM’s media agency, has won the integrated media mandate for Bambino Pasta Foods. EssenceMediacom will deliver a full-funnel media solutions to engage new-age consumers and strengthen the brand's presence in the growing e-commerce market.
This collaboration with EssenceMediacom aligns with Bambino's ambition to expand its footprint in India.
Navin Khemka, CEO, EssenceMediacom – South Asia said, " Through this partnership, we look forward to being a part of Bambinos' growth journey. By leveraging innovation and technology, we aim to deliver exceptional results for Bambino, reaffirming our commitment to creating innovative, customized solutions for our clients.”
EssenceMediacom will manage Bambino’s account from their Bengaluru office.