Euronics repositions with new identity introduced by Harmanpreet Kaur

Euronics, a hygiene technology and washroom automation company, has introduced a new brand identity at its manufacturing facility in Gurgaon. The launch was led by Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
The brand said the refreshed identity marks a shift toward large-scale, engineering-led hygiene solutions. The new visual uses a bold teal palette and the purpose statement “Elevating Hygiene Everyday,” along with a redesigned wordmark and symbol meant to reflect precision and India-made innovation.
Speaking about the new identity, Viknesh Jain, CEO and Managing Director of Euronics, said, “Our rebrand marks a reset in how we build and deliver world-class hygiene technology. After 23 years, our role in the market has expanded, and this new identity reflects that shift. Having Cricket Champion Harmanpreet Kaur unveil it at our manufacturing facility isn’t just a moment of celebration; it represents the high standards we hold ourselves to. Elevating Hygiene Every day is not a slogan for us, it’s a commitment to engineering better products, raising public hygiene benchmarks and building solutions that match India’s growing expectations.”
The rebrand comes amid rising demand for automated hygiene systems and design-led solutions across workplaces, public spaces and infrastructure projects.
Kaur’s presence at the unveiling was described by the brand as values-led, aligning her discipline and precision on the field with its focus on reliability and performance.
Abhishek Jain, Director at Euronics, said, “Over the last two decades, we’ve earned the trust of organisations that rely on us to keep their spaces running smoothly. This rebrand isn’t about looking different; it’s about signalling where the industry is headed. Hygiene systems today need to be smarter, more efficient and built with design and sustainability at the core. The new identity reflects the standards our customers expect and the direction India’s modern workplaces, public spaces and institutions are moving toward.”
The brand said the new identity will be rolled out across its website, communication materials, digital platforms and partner networks in phases starting in December.
Kaur acknowledged the company’s role in strengthening hygiene infrastructure, saying that dependable systems are essential as India expands public and commercial spaces.