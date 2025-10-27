Eveready announces The Minimalist as its digital agency of record

Eveready Industries India Ltd. has appointed The Minimalist as its digital agency of record.
The appointment follows the brand’s efforts to expand its presence across digital platforms and engage with younger audiences. The Minimalist will manage Eveready’s online communication and creative strategy, including digital campaigns and influencer collaborations.
The partnership is intended to align the company’s long-standing brand identity with contemporary digital engagement practices.
Sahil Vaidya, Co-founder of The Minimalist, said, “Eveready is a household name with generational recall and now its role in today’s fast-moving world is more dynamic than ever. Our approach will focus on insight-driven creativity, rooted in culture, to help Eveready speak to a younger, digitally-native audience while celebrating its legacy of energy and innovation.”
Anirban Banerjee, CEO, Eveready Industries India Ltd., said, “Eveready stands tall as a brand built on a century of trust and innovation. As we expand our digital footprint, we are delighted to partner with The Minimalist - that shares our passion for creativity and progress. This collaboration brings together Eveready’s enduring legacy and The Minimalist’s modern digital acumen, paving the way for powerful storytelling and deeper consumer engagement.”