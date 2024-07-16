Exclusive: Jay Morzaria joins McCann Indonesia as Creative Head

After a short break, Jay Morzaria has joined McCann Indonesia as Creative Head. He officially began his new role in April 2024, a development confirmed by sources to Social Samosa.
Prior to joining McCann, Morzaria served as the Head of Creative at Rephrase.ai, a text-to-video AI generation platform that was later acquired by tech giant Adobe. As the transition set afoot at the platform, Morzaria moved on from the role, ready to embark on his next professional challenge. During the stint, he was instrumental in driving innovative content solutions and strengthening the platform's creative capabilities.
Morzaria brings over a decade of experience in diverse creative roles. His career includes stints at leading agencies and firms such as Spring Marketing Capital, OktoBuzz, Schbang, Atom Network, The Glitch, Wavemaker, Ogilvy and Mather, and Tonic Worldwide, among others. He launched his professional journey with Bright Outdoor Media as an assistant media planner in 2012, laying the foundation for his career trajectory.
Morzaria has also contributed to the industry through education and mentorship. He has been an instructor at Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT), a visiting faculty member at Mumbai's KES Shroff College, and a mentor at The 30 Minute - University of Planning.