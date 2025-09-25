Exclusive: Senthil Kumar steps down from his role as CCO at VML

Senthil Kumar has stepped down from his role as Chief Creative Officer at VML, marking the end of an era with the network.
Commenting on his next move, Kumar said, "It’s time to move on to the next big adventure of crafting and directing films for brands and making feature films for the world stage."
Having joined JWT in 2000, Kumar witnessed and contributed to its evolution into Wunderman Thompson and later VML following the global merger. Across these phases, he was instrumental in shaping the creative ethos of the agency, working with marquee brands.
With a career spanning over three decades, Kumar has also held key roles at Unilever Team Radiant, Grey Group, and Akshar Advertising before his long innings at JWT and its successor entities.