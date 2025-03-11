Experience Commerce wins social & media mandate for Parle Candy Culture

Experience Commerce, an integrated marketing agency within the Cheil Network, has been appointed as the official digital partner for Parle Candy Culture. The agency has secured the annual social media marketing and media planning and buying mandate for Parle Candy Culture (Parle’s Confectionery Offerings) following a competitive multi-agency pitch.
Launched in 2020, Parle Candy Culture connects consumers with Parle’s confectionery brands. Having built an engaged online community, the brand now aims to enhance its consumer connection through immersive and innovative digital storytelling.
The agency will drive the strategic development and execution of Parle Candy Culture’s content and media strategy. This includes always-on social media management, product storytelling, festive campaigns, and real-time moment marketing. Additionally, the agency will enhance YouTube discoverability through SEO-driven strategies, crafting high-quality, engaging content to strengthen brand affinity.
By leveraging precision-targeted media strategies, Experience Commerce will maximise campaign reach and efficiency, driving efficient, high-impact campaigns that will ensure optimal reach and minimal spillover. The agency will also spearhead high-impact influencer and celebrity collaborations to amplify brand conversations and extend consumer reach.
Mayank Shah, Vice President, Parle Products, said, "Parle Candy Culture is a digital-first initiative, and we needed a partner with strong expertise in digital marketing. With Experience Commerce, we have found the perfect collaborator—one that understands our vision and aligns with our objectives. We are excited to create content that truly connects with our audience and drives meaningful engagement. We look forward to the creativity and strategic value that EC brings in strengthening Parle’s legacy in the digital space."
Speaking on the win, Bhawana Daga, Vice President - Growth at Experience Commerce, stated, "Parle Products is a cherished and beloved brand with deep-rooted nostalgia among Indian consumers. We are thrilled to take on this mandate and look forward to crafting compelling digital narratives that enhance the brand’s connection with its audience. Our unique blend of data-driven insights, creative excellence, and precision media planning will ensure that Parle Candy Culture remains a leader in the confectionery space’s digital ecosystem."