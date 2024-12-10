f1studioz introduces AI-powered solutions to improve customer experience in India

f1studioz, an LS Digital Group company announced the launch of PrimePath and SwiftResponse in the Indian market. These solutions are meant to change customer experience management and contact centre efficiency, catering to the demands of Indian businesses and customers.
PrimePath focuses on simplifying complex customer pathways and tackling challenges such as high dropout rates and fragmented experiences across various touchpoints. By using advanced analytics and AI-driven personalisation, it aims to redesign and optimise critical customer journeys to create a more cohesive brand experience. The platform is designed for industries including e-commerce, banking, healthcare, and hospitality, assisting businesses in improving customer satisfaction, increasing loyalty, and driving conversions.
Santosh Shukla, Co-Founder & CEO - UI/UX, LS Digital, highlights, “Today’s customers expect consistent and intuitive experiences across all platforms. PrimePath empowers businesses to meet and exceed these expectations by creating journeys that are not only efficient but also deeply personalised.”
SwiftResponse aims to improve the efficiency of modern contact centres by addressing issues such as high average handling times, long wait times, low first-call resolution rates, inefficient call routing, and missed cross-selling opportunities. Featuring real-time dashboards, AI-driven workflows, and user-friendly interfaces, it seeks to enhance agent productivity and customer satisfaction. The platform is designed to optimise operations in industries such as telecommunications, banking, and travel.
“Contact centres are at the frontline of customer interaction,” Santosh explains. “With SwiftResponse, we aim to transform them into hubs of operational excellence, ensuring faster resolutions, reduced operational costs, and enhanced customer loyalty.”