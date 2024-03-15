Faisal Haq joins ArtE Mediatech as the Chief Business Officer

Faisal Haq, a seasoned social media and communication leader, has embarked on a new chapter in his career by assuming the role of Chief Business Officer at ArtE Mediatech.
As the new Chief Business Officer, Faisal will focus on driving innovation, growth, and market leadership in the dynamic landscape of digital media and communication.
Commenting on his new position, Faisal said, "I'm thrilled to embark on my new journey as Chief Business Officer at ArtE Mediatech."
Faisal's previous worked as the Chief Business Head at Sociowash, where he led operations, strategy, media, and content. He also bagged the title of COO of the Year 2022-23 by the Indian Achievers' Forum.
Before Sociowash, Faisal held roles in organisations such as WATConsult, Dentsu Creative, and ANTS Digital Pvt. Ltd. At WATConsult, he played a role in driving ambitious revenue growth and expanding market share, establishing the agency as one of India's largest and most awarded digital agencies.
Faisal's experience extends across various domains, including digital strategy, business development, advertising, and operations management.