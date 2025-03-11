FCB Kinnect elevates Henna Pande to Executive Vice President

FCB Kinnect has announced the elevation of Henna Pande to the role of Executive Vice President. Pande, who has been with the agency since 2019, initially joined as Group Head and has played a pivotal role in the agency's growth over the years.
Sharing the news on her official LinkedIn profile, Pande wrote "Here with some updates! I’m starting a new position as Executive Vice President at FCB Kinnect!"
With an extensive background in advertising and marketing, Pande has previously worked with OML, M&C Saatchi February, and several other agencies, bringing a wealth of experience to her new leadership position.