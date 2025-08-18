FCB Neo announces Binay Mehra as Senior Vice President

FCB NEO, part of FCB India, has announced the appointment of Binay Mehra as senior vice president.
Mehra brings with him two decades of experience in the advertising and communications industry. Over the course of his career, he has worked across categories, including food and beverages, fashion, sports, real estate, and politics. His portfolio has involved building and managing campaigns for both Indian and global brands, giving him broad exposure to consumer markets and client needs.
In the last decade, Mehra has been associated with PepsiCo Foods, where he played a central role in managing and shaping the marketing strategy for several of its leading brands. Most recently, he was responsible for the Lay’s and Quaker portfolios. His work involved driving integrated campaigns across platforms, supporting innovation in product communication, and steering digital transformation initiatives that aligned brand activity with changing consumer habits.
Ashima Mehra, chief executive officer of FCB NEO, said in a media report, that the appointment reflects the agency’s focus on adding leadership that is experienced and sharply brand-focused. She noted that Binay Mehra’s background across high-profile businesses would provide the agency with additional expertise as it scales its operations and works with clients in competitive categories.