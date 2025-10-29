FCB Neo appoints Saksham Kohli as President

FCB Neo, part of FCB India, has announced the appointment of Saksham Kohli as its new President. He is expected to report to Ashima Mehra, CEO of FCB Neo.
Kohli brings over two decades of experience in integrated communications, having previously worked with agencies such as Ogilvy, Publicis, FCB Ulka, and Cheil Worldwide. With experience in digital new-age marketing, he has led integrated strategies across content, media, and commerce, bringing together creativity, data, and technology.
Kohli’s portfolio includes work for brands such as Samsung, BMW MINI, KFC, Pernod Ricard, Perfetti, Aircel, and Kohler, among others.
Commenting on Kohli’s appointment, Ashima Mehra, CEO of FCB Neo, said, “We’re excited to welcome Saksham to lead FCB Neo across markets. His depth of experience in building digital ecosystems, scaling media platforms, and shaping transformation across technology and innovation makes him a powerful catalyst for the future we are creating at FCB Neo.”
Speaking of his new role, Saksham Kohli said, “It’s an agile and digitally centric world we live in. The web today isn’t just where people consume content - it’s become a modern distribution engine for building and scaling brands. The skill lies in remaining rooted in strong brand thinking while producing work that cuts through with relevance and speed across platforms and at every point in the consumer journey. At FCB Neo, with Dheeraj, Ashima, and Mayuresh leading, the vision is clear - and I’m eager to play my part in it.”