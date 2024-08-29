FCB Ulka appoints Suchitra Gahlot as NCD

FCB Ulka, part of the FCB Group agencies in India, announced the appointment of Suchitra Gahlot as the new National Creative Director. She will be based in Bengaluru.
With over 25 years in the advertising and creative industries, her career has seen her work with agencies in India and Singapore, including Ogilvy RedCard Singapore, SapientNitro, and W+K, leading creative efforts across categories including FMCG, F&B, Media, Hospitality, Telecom, and Services. Gahlot has worked with businesses, some of which include Hindustan Times, Vodafone, The Economist, BBC World and Coca-Cola.
Gahlot has experience in alternative media, having set up the Media Lab at technology company Sapient. She also holds an Artistic and Maker’s practice and has shown her work at Indian and Global Art and Design fairs.
As the new National Creative Director at FCB Ulka, she will be a key player in driving the agency's creative vision. Her unique blend of traditional storytelling and cutting-edge technology will be at the forefront as she collaborates closely with the broader FCB Group India's creative leadership, enhancing the agency's creative output across the network.