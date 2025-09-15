Ferrero India elevates Zoher Kapuswala to Marketing Head for entire brand portfolio

Ferrero India has expanded Zoher Kapuswala’s role to oversee marketing for its entire brand portfolio in the country, including Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac, and Kinder. The expanded remit took effect on September 1, 2025.
In his new role as the Marketing Head for Ferrero India Subcontinent, he will be responsible for shaping marketing strategy and brand positioning for Ferrero’s portfolio in India.
Kapuswala, who joined Ferrero in 2019, has over two decades of experience in marketing across sectors, including food and apparel. At Ferrero India, he has previously worked on initiatives for Tic Tac, Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, and Ferrero Rocher Moments.
Before joining Ferrero, he spent nearly two decades at Nestlé India in various sales and marketing roles, overseeing the Maggi portfolio and leading brand repositioning, product innovation, and large-scale consumer engagement initiatives, and at Modenik Lifestyles, where he managed hosiery and casual wear.
Speaking on his expanded mandate, Kapuswala said, "The new marketing structure is an opportunity to shape Ferrero’s next phase of growth in India. Our focus will be to strengthen consumer connections through innovation, relevance, and memorable brand experiences."