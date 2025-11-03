First Sight secures integrated performance marketing mandate for Killer Jeans

First Sight, an integrated growth agency, has secured the performance marketing mandate for Killer Jeans, a fashion and denim brand under the Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. (KKCL) portfolio.
Under the mandate, the agency is expected to manage digital growth across Meta and Google platforms, focusing on paid media strategy, creative campaigns, and data-led funnel optimisation to expand the brand’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) presence. The account will be managed from the agency’s Bengaluru office by a cross-functional team handling media buying, analytics, and conversion rate optimization.
Commenting on the partnership, Akshay Khirodwala and Deepak Khirodwala, Founders at First Sight, said, “Killer Jeans is a legacy Indian brand that continues to inspire fashion across generations. Our goal is to accelerate its digital momentum through full-funnel performance marketing and data-backed decision-making, building a sustainable growth engine for its D2C business.”
Speaking on the partnership, Pankaj Jain from Killer Jeans added, “We were looking for a partner that not only understands performance but also brand storytelling. First Sight’s proven expertise across multiple high-growth brands made them the right fit to take Killer’s digital presence to the next level.”
The collaboration aims to strengthen the brand’s online reach through Shopify D2C channels, marketplaces, and omnichannel strategies.