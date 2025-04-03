Folk frequency launches ‘India 2030’ report on cultural and market Shifts

Mumbai-based cultural strategy firm Folk Frequency has released its latest report, 'India 2030,' offering insights into the country’s evolving landscape. Designed for CMOs, policymakers, and investors, the report aims to provide a strategic outlook beyond trend analysis, focusing on long-term cultural and market shifts.

The report explores transformation and innovation, presenting actionable insights on consumer needs, brand positioning, and communication strategies for the coming years. The report outlines over 30 cultural shifts, equipping decision-makers across industries with practical guidance for adapting to emerging changes.

The research is led by Gayatri Sapru, an applied anthropologist and strategy expert with experience advising global companies such as Apple, Google, and Accenture, as well as Indian brands like BookMyShow and Tanishq. Her foresight series, which began with the 'India 2020' vision presented at Google Singapore, continues with this latest edition, aiming to bridge the gap between cultural shifts and business strategy.

Speaking on the report, she further added, “As the founder of a cultural advisory company, I have seen how huge the gap is between the data, culture, and strategy. Moreover, businesses in today’s times are obsessed with data mining and rapid AI-driven insights; and hence, very few are doing the deep, rigorous, and longitudinal qualitative analysis that connects history, culture, consumer behavior, and capital in a meaningful way. This is why businesses keep coming to us, saying, ‘We didn’t see this coming.’ That is exactly what we do - bringing the missing depth, context, and foresight to the table.”