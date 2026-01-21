Fossil Group appoints Priyamvada Jagia as India Brand Marketing Head for Armani

Priyamvada Jagia has been appointed India Brand Marketing Head for Armani brands at Fossil Group, according to a LinkedIn post by Jagia.
In her new role, Jagia will oversee brand marketing for Emporio Armani and Armani Exchange watches and jewellery in the Indian market. She joined Fossil Group in September 2025 and is based in India.
Her responsibilities include leading brand strategy and marketing initiatives for the Armani portfolio in the country.
Before joining Fossil Group, Jagia spent over five years at Xiaomi India, where she held product marketing roles across smartphones, audio, and wearable devices. Her work included go-to-market strategy, integrated marketing campaigns across above-the-line and below-the-line channels, celebrity-led campaigns and product launches for Xiaomi and Redmi products.
During her time at Xiaomi India, Jagia was involved in launches such as the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi CIVI and Redmi 12 series, and worked on marketing initiatives across television, digital, retail, e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.
Announcing her new role on LinkedIn, Jagia wrote, “Over a phenomenal half-decade at Xiaomi India, I grew into a seasoned tech product marketer. The journey has been nothing short of transformative.”
2025, the Year of the Snake, stood for transition and strategic change. It also became my moment of reinvention as I stepped into the world of luxury and fashion a few months ago.
As 2026, the Year of the Fire Horse, driven by passion, begins, I look back with gratitude and ahead with enthusiasm.
I’m pleased to share that I’m now leading India Brand Marketing for Armani brands in my role at Fossil Group, Inc.”
Jagia’s career spans product marketing, media strategy, consumer segmentation and integrated campaign execution. She has also previously worked in digital content, brand strategy and retail marketing roles.