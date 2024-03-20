Foster Digital has secured the social media management and visual content mandate for Foce India.
Under this mandate, Foster Digital will be spearheading Foce India's brand presence across various social media platforms. As part of the mandate, Foster Digital will leverage its expertise in performance marketing to implement targeted campaigns aimed at expanding Foce India’s reach, engaging with the target audience, and ultimately driving conversions. Additionally, the agency's adeptness in visual content creation will play a pivotal role.
“This partnership represents more than just a collaboration,” said Rajesh Iyer, Co-Founder at Foster Digital. “Our vision at Foster Digital is clear: to lead with foresight and innovation in the digital realm. We recognize the imperative of adaptability and excellence, and through strategic social media management and performance-driven marketing, we're poised to propel Foce India to new heights, driving tangible growth and long-term success. #OnAndBeyond”
"We chose Foster Digital for their proven track record of delivering impactful digital solutions," said Manoj Agarwal, CEO at Foce India. "Their innovative approach to social media management and content creation aligns perfectly with our brand ethos, and we look forward to achieving great success together."