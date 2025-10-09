Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil names Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador

Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil has appointed cricketer Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador.
Speaking of the association, cricketer Rahul Dravid said, “I have always believed that discipline and mindful habits are the cornerstones of a fulfilling life. Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil brings those values into the kitchen, inspiring people to lead an active and healthy life, without losing out on taste or nourishment. In my own home, ‘Freedom’ has become a trusted part of our meals, encouraging healthier and happier living. What we eat directly shapes how we feel, and I’m proud to partner with a brand that motivates families to eat consciously and enjoy every bite together”.
P. Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Gemini Edibles and Fats India Ltd, added, “We are honoured to welcome Rahul Dravid to the Freedom family. His diligence, balance, and consistency mirror the values we uphold as a brand. We provide oils that are nutritious, light, and flavourful, helping families adopt healthier habits. Rahul’s presence will inspire households across the country to embrace mindful cooking, ensuring that everyday meals become a source of joy, balance, and well-being.”
Chetan Pimpalkhute, Head Marketing, Gemini Edibles and Fats India Ltd., added, "Having Rahul Dravid as the face of Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil is truly special. His dedication, balance, and mindful approach to life perfectly reflect our brand’s philosophy of ‘Eat Healthy and Live Healthy.’ Through this association, we hope to inspire families across India to adopt healthier cooking habits, make conscious choices in the kitchen, and enjoy meals that nourish both body and mind.”