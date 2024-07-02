FSSAI cancels licences of 111 spice producers over contamination concerns

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has revoked the manufacturing licences of 111 spice producers, according to media reports. These producers have been ordered to halt production immediately.
This decision follows the detection of excessive levels of ethylene oxide in spice samples from major Indian brands, including MDH, Everest, Badshah, and Catch, among others.
The FSSAI plans to test around 4000 samples across India and may suspend more licences beyond the current 111 if necessary.
Reports indicate that most of the revoked licences belong to small spice producers in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh are also under scrutiny by the regulator.
In June, spice brands such as MDH, Everest, Gajanand, Shyam, and Sheeba Taza were deemed unfit for consumption in Rajasthan after failing quality tests conducted by the Rajasthan health department as part of a campaign against food adulteration.
Tests revealed that MDH’s garam masala contained acetamiprid, thiamethoxam, and imidacloprid, while its vegetable masala and chana masala contained tricyclazole and profenofos. Shyam’s garam masala had acetamiprid, Sheeba Taza's raita masala had thiamethoxam and acetamiprid, Everest's cumin masala contained azoxystrobin and thiamethoxam, and Gajanand’s pickle masala contained ethion.
Additionally, the health department found pesticide and insecticide levels in these spices far exceeded permissible limits, posing significant health risks.