FTA Global wins digital marketing mandate for Hombale Films’ HombaleVerse

FTA Global, has been appointed as digital marketing partner for Hombale Films to drive marketing initiatives for its merchandise brand, HombaleVerse.
The mandate was awarded following a competitive multi-agency pitch. It will cover a range of digital services designed to enhance the brand’s online presence.
Under the mandate, the agency is expected to provide end-to-end digital marketing services, including Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Paid Marketing. The partnership will focus on launching fresh campaigns to promote the brand’s merchandise collections.
Commenting on the partnership, Senthil Kumar Hariram, MD and Founder, FTA Global, said, “Hombale Films has created an unparalleled cinematic legacy, and HombaleVerse is an exciting way for fans to connect with that universe in everyday life. Our aim is to combine creativity with performance marketing to elevate the brand’s visibility, create meaningful engagement, and deliver measurable growth for HombaleVerse”.
Chaluve Gowda, Co-Founder, Hombale Films, added, "HombaleVerse is more than merchandise; it is a way for fans to connect with our stories and characters beyond the screen. We are confident that FTA Global’s expertise in performance marketing will help us amplify our reach, engage audiences in new ways, and deliver a seamless shopping experience for our fans.”