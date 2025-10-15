G Square names Vimesh P as Chief Marketing Officer

Real estate developer G Square has announced the appointment of Vimesh P as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The move is aimed at supporting the company’s expansion plans, strengthening its brand positioning, and deepening customer engagement across markets.
In his new role, Vimesh is expected to lead the company’s marketing and communication strategy, with a focus on digital transformation, brand storytelling, and market insights.
Vimesh brings more than a decade of experience in strategic marketing and brand development across sectors such as real estate, FMCG, IT, and automobiles. He has worked on large-scale campaigns across cities, including Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Pune, as well as in GCC and NRI markets.
Before joining G Square, Vimesh served as Senior Vice President at Casagrand, where he helped achieve 40% year-on-year revenue growth through data-driven marketing and brand repositioning. He has also held key marketing roles at Asus India and Radiance Realty, overseeing product portfolios and developing integrated campaigns to enhance regional visibility.
Speaking on the appointment, Bala Ramajeyam, Founder & Managing Director of G Square, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Vimesh to the G Square leadership team. His proven track record in strategic marketing and his ability to leverage data and digital platforms align perfectly with our vision for aggressive, transparent, and customer-centric growth. We are confident that his leadership will be pivotal in cementing G Square’s brand narrative as we enter the next phase of market expansion.”
Vimesh P, on his appointment, said, “I am incredibly excited to join G Square, a dynamic brand ready to dominate new segments and achieve excellence in the real estate space. My immediate focus will be on implementing a data-driven digital strategy and refining our brand positioning to ensure maximum market penetration. We aim to execute the most impactful and comprehensive marketing campaigns in the industry to secure definitive brand leadership and drive substantial business growth.”