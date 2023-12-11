Games24x7 unveils new brand identity

Games24x7 has unveiled its new brand identity. According to the brand, the new visual identity reflects the company's efforts in the integrating science and entertainment.
At the unveiling of the new brand identity, Bhavin Pandya, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Games24x7 said, “At Games24x7, our path has been shaped by an unwavering dedication to a scientific mindset, our focus on user-centricity, and our incredible teams that wholeheartedly embrace this scientific approach. Our fresh brand identity goes beyond mere visual change; it stands as a reflection of our profound enthusiasm for these core principles and the continuous advancement within the online gaming sector. The rejuvenated brand identity underscores our technological expertise and commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technologies like AI/ML to create hyper-personalized gaming experiences to entertain our users.”
The new visual identity features a stack of 'G' letterforms, with the vibrant orange brushstroke 'G' positioned atop a solid navy stack. The </> coding symbol in navy blue, denoting the universal language of technology and innovation.
The logotype 'games24x7' utilizes two distinct typefaces, Poppins and Sprite Graffiti. 'games' is crafted with the bold, geometric forms of Poppins, representing the precision involved in the science of gaming. In contrast, '24x7' utilizes the brush script numerals of Sprite Graffiti.
The new visual brand identity can be seen across all brand communications, social media platforms, the website, and other collaterals.