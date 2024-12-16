Gargi by PNGS announces Mithila Palkar as brand ambassador

Gargi by P N Gadgil and Sons (PNGS) has completed three years in the jewellery market. The company has announced actor and influencer Mithila Palkar as its brand ambassador for the year.
Palkar has been announced as the face of PNGS and its sub-brand Gargi. As the face of both PNGS and Gargi, she will be part of a new campaign aimed at engaging a younger audience of jewellery buyers. The upcoming campaign aims to appeal to a younger audience while maintaining the brand's focus on traditional craftsmanship and modern design.
Mithila is recognised for her acting and presence. She represents the aspirations of today’s youth, dynamic, peppy, and connected to their cultural roots.
Speaking about her association, Palkar said, "Jewellery is more than an accessory, it’s a statement of who you are. Gargi by PNGS represents the elegance and versatility that every woman seeks. I’m thrilled to be part of a brand that celebrates individuality and tradition in such a beautiful way."
Aditya Modak, co-founder of Gargi by PNGS, added, "In three years, Gargi has created a distinct space in the jewellery market by offering exceptional designs that balance tradition and modernity. Today, we have a market capitalisation of more than INR 1200 cr, and our association with Mithila Palkar marks an exciting new chapter in our journey. Her vibrant personality aligns seamlessly with Gargi’s mission to make fashion jewellery accessible, stylish, and personal."