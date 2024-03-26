Gaurav Mehta steps down as Noise's CMO

Gaurav Mehta has stepped down from his role as Chief Marketing Officer at Noise after more than a year. In his role, Mehta used to lead the marketing function through his strategic initiatives and was responsible for devising strategies and overseeing overall marketing efforts.
Working alongside the founders, Mehta's role included identifying key marketing opportunities and responsibilities that ranged from creative influence to marketing strategies. He updated his LinkedIn announcing the latest development.
Mehta comes with a career span of over two decades. Before joining Noise, he was leading the marketing function at key organizations across sectors such as technology, IT and online gaming.
He has been associated with brands such as Yahoo, OLX, Car Dekho and Zupee where Mehta was instrumental in building these brands. Being an entrepreneur himself, he has also come to understand the pangs and timelines that are required in nurturing fledgling companies and creating well-thought-out systems.