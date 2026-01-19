Gaurav Prabhu launches strategic communications firm GP Advisory

GP Advisory, a strategic communications and reputation management firm, has formally launched operations, the company said. The firm was founded by Gaurav Prabhu, who has nearly two decades of experience working with agencies including Edelman, Redhill, Adfactors PR and Avian WE.
The firm aims to provide strategic counsel to brands, positioning itself beyond execution-focused public relations work. It is expected to focus on aligning corporate objectives with public perception through advisory-led communications.
Speaking on the launch, Gaurav Prabhu, Founder and Principal Consultant, said, “After shaping stories for some of India’s most prominent enterprises, I am writing a new chapter to help brands find clarity amidst the noise. We are building GP Advisory on the belief that modern businesses need more than just visibility; they need clarity. Our approach is to serve as strategic partners who engineer narratives that drive real business impact.”
The firm is expected to offer services across strategic communications, crisis management, brand and product launches, media relations and internal communications. Additional services include brand building, content development, digital communications and social media management.
It will operate as a boutique consultancy, providing founder-led advisory support to senior leadership teams. The firm will work across sectors and leverage a media network spanning metropolitan and Tier II markets.