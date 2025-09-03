Gaurav Tuli joins The Mavericks as Director - Digital & Tech Lead

The Mavericks have announced the appointment of Gaurav Tuli as Director for Digital & Tech on Wednesday.
With over a decade of experience in cross-market across India and Canada, his sectoral depth spans Auto, Healthcare, Pharma, QSR, FMCG, Banking, Aviation, Hospitality, Alcobev, Education, Electricals & Home Appliances, Beauty and CPG, and an insight-led, tech-forward storytelling.
He has led campaigns for clients like Bayer, Ford, Wendy’s, Jamie’s Italian, PepsiCo, Swaraj Tractors, Hyatt, InterGlobe, Oriflame, Luminous, and Himel.
In his new role, Tuli is expected to support the company’s digital offering, launching new service lines.
Speaking on Tuli's appointment, Chetan Mahajan, Founder & CEO, The Mavericks India, said, “Integrated communications is about placing the audience at the very center of every strategy. It’s no longer about channel-first thinking. It’s about orchestrating a cohesive experience across digital and traditional touchpoints. In the digital age, integration means being agile, real-time, and deeply contextual and Gaurav will be integral to building that connected, insight-led ecosystem for our clients.”
Tuli said, “The intersection of data, technology, and creativity is where the most exciting things are happening. I’m excited to build AI-led offerings that go beyond automation - from Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) for AI discoverability, to predictive performance models and scalable content solutions that don’t rely on traditional production. These tools help brands move faster, listen smarter, and create more meaningfully. They’re not replacing creativity, they’re supercharging it.”