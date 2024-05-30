Gautam Bhasin joins WPP Studio X as ECD

Gautam Bhasin has announced that he is starting a new position as Executive Creative Director at The WPP Studio X for Coca-Cola.
Sharing the announcement on a LinkedIn post, he said, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Executive Creative Director at WPP Studio X for The Coca-Cola Company (INSWA)!"
In his new role, Bhasin will lead creative direction and strategy for Coca-Cola's campaigns across the INSWA region, leveraging his extensive experience in advertising and creative direction. His career spans over 18 years, with a rich background in various prestigious agencies including Enterprise Nexus, Leo Burnett, BBDO India, Dentsu Creative Impact, McCann World Group, Lowe Lintas, and Grey Group. Bhasin's work has earned him both international accolades such as Cannes Lions and Effies International, and national recognitions like Kyoorius Elephants and Goafest.
Before joining WPP Studio X, Bhasin served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Only Earth and held significant creative leadership roles at Grey Group, where he was the Executive Creative Director of Grey's Bangalore office. His journey also includes key positions at Lowe Lintas, Dentsu Creative Impact, and BBDO India, showcasing his expertise in creative direction, digital marketing, copywriting, and advertising.