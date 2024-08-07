Gia Fernandes elevated to NCD - West at Dentsu Creative Webchutney

Gia Fernandes has been elevated to the position of National Creative Director - West at Dentsu Creative Webchutney.
In her LinkedIn post, Fernandes expressed her excitement about beginning her new role, writing, “I’m thrilled to announce that I’m starting a new position as National Creative Director - West at Dentsu Creative Webchutney!”
Fernandes has been with the company for two years, initially joining as a Group Creative Director in May 2022 and later being promoted to Executive Creative Director in January 2023.
With over 14 years of experience, Fernandes has previously worked at FCB Ulka, VMLY&R, Whyness Worldwide, and Contract Advertising. She began her career as an intern at Creativeland Asia in 2009.