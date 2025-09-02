Glance names Mansi Jain as Chief Operating Officer

Glance has announced the appointment of Mansi Jain as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Mansi has spent more than a decade at the InMobi Group. Most recently, as Senior Vice President & GM of Glance, she launched Glance AI, an AI commerce platform. At InMobi, she has also served as Chief of Staff.
Her experience includes stints at Bain & Company and Essex Lake Group.
Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO of InMobi Group and Glance, said, “Mansi has been at the centre of Glance and InMobi’s most defining breakthroughs. She brings unmatched strategic clarity, bold vision, and the ability to inspire teams to reimagine what’s possible. As COO, she will be instrumental in scaling Glance globally and cementing our leadership in AI commerce.”
Speaking about her new role, Jain said, “I am energised to take on this role at such a pivot time for Glance. In just a few months, we have seen the immense potential of Glance AI come alive globally. We are at the dawn of a commerce revolution, one that will be led by AI. My vision is to make Glance AI synonymous with AI commerce and to shape the future of how the world shops and discovers.”