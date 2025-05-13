Goafest 2025 introduces sports & wellness initiative ‘Advertising Plays’

Goafest 2025 has introduced a new segment titled Advertising Plays, a sports and wellness initiative aimed at creating informal, interactive spaces for festival participants. Managed by Havas Play, the programme includes gender-neutral sports competitions such as table tennis and pickleball, along with wellness sessions open to all fitness levels.
The activity is intended to offer a break from the main festival format, with structured inter-agency tournaments scheduled across the event. Winners will receive awards acknowledging performance and team participation.
Mohit Joshi, Co-chair of the Goafest 2025 Organising Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Havas Media Network India further added, "The connections that move our industry forward aren’t always made in boardrooms or at award ceremonies. Advertising Plays offers a space for professionals to engage beyond the usual format. It’s a people first initiative which will enable our industry to build more connections and collaborate in the longer run.”
Speaking on the introduction of Advertising Plays, R. Venkatasubramanian – COO, Havas Play India said,"Goafest has long been a premier platform that unites the brightest minds in the world of advertising. In 2025, it takes a bold new leap by introducing Advertising Plays—a dynamic initiative designed to elevate the spirit of friendly competition among industry professionals. Advertising Plays is a unique sports and wellness program created to celebrate camaraderie and community across agencies nationwide. Featuring a mix of light-hearted yet competitive, gender-neutral games such as Chess, Carrom, Darts, Net Cricket and Arm Wrestling, the event aims to channel the joy of play and the thrill of challenge. Modern, high-energy sports like Pickleball and Table Tennis add a competitive edge, encouraging participants to push boundaries and embrace teamwork. Meanwhile, curated wellness activities—such as Yoga by the Beach and the Beach Walkathon—offer delegates a chance to recharge, reconnect, and realign with their inner selves. Let’s Play. Let’s Connect. Let’s Celebrate.”
As part of Goafest 2025, Advertising Plays will include daily wellness activities open to all attendees. Morning sessions such as 'Yoga by the Bay' will offer guided practices aimed at helping delegates begin the day with focus and clarity. Alternatively, the 'Beach Walkathon' will provide a quieter, community-led stroll along the shore for those seeking a slower start.
The initiative includes both wellness and sport, encouraging informal engagement through friendly matches and shared physical activity. It is designed to foster interaction beyond formal sessions during the festival.
The 18th edition of Goafest, one of South Asia’s leading creative industry events, will be held from May 21–23, 2025, at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon. The event is co-hosted by the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC).