Godrej Industries appoints Dhruv Talwar as AVP - Corporate Brand & Communication

Dhruv Talwar has been elevated to the position of Associate Vice President (AVP) - Corporate Brand and Communication at Godrej Industries Group.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the development and said, "Excited to embark on a new chapter within the Godrej Industries Group as AVP - Corporate Brand and Communication. Grateful for the opportunity to collaborate closely with Sujit Patil, ABC and Tanya Dubash, whose leadership and vision continue to inspire. Here’s to learning, growth, and crafting narratives that resonate in the journey ahead"
In this role, Talwar will continue to lead brand initiatives and corporate communications across the Group.
Before his elevation, Talwar was General Manager - Corporate Brand and Executive Assistant to the Chairperson & MD at Godrej Consumer Products Limited. He also played a role at Godrej Properties Limited as Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Brand Strategy.