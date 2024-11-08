Goldmine Advertising secures social & digital media mandate for Canara Bank

Goldmine Advertising has secured the social and digital media mandate for Canara Bank, one of India’s public sector banks headquartered in Bengaluru. This partnership entrusts Goldmine with the responsibility of elevating the bank’s digital presence, connecting with audiences in a deeper way, and building a stronger rapport with younger demographics.
As part of this partnership, Goldmine Advertising will lead the development and execution of social media strategies to ensure Canara Bank’s digital presence resonates with today’s banking consumers. Their responsibilities include strengthening the bank’s presence, visibility, and engagement across social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube. Beyond content creation, the agency will focus on building an engaged community and driving online reputation management while implementing SEO strategies.
Pratik Singla, CEO of Goldmine Advertising, commented on the collaboration, saying, “Canara Bank is a prestigious legacy brand with a nationwide reach. This partnership strengthens our BFSI portfolio and presents an exciting opportunity to leverage our expertise to enhance their social media presence. Our teams are excited to craft impactful campaigns and push creative boundaries with our in-house content studio and digital media experts."