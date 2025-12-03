Goodies Narayanan joins Bacardi as Marketing Director - CMO India

Goodies Narayanan has joined Bacardi India as Director of Marketing - CMO India, she announced in a LinkedIn post. The move marks her return to the consumer brands sector after holding leadership positions in ed-tech, streaming and FMCG.
Narayan is expected to lead consumer and customer marketing teams in India across the brand’s portfolio, which includes Bacardi, Patrón, Dewar’s, Grey Goose and Bombay Sapphire.
Narayanan previously worked with Coursera, Disney+ Hotstar, GSK, Procter & Gamble and Siemens in roles covering international marketing, digital transformation and large-scale brand campaigns.
Reflecting on her earlier roles and her new appointment, she wrote, “After an incredible few years in consumer-tech marketing with Hotstar and Coursera, driving growth, scaling performance engines, and deepening my love for data-driven marketing, I’m excited to return to my core - building iconic brands that shape culture.”
“I’m also proud to join an organisation that values diversity in senior leadership, especially in an industry that has historically been traditional. It’s meaningful to step into this role not as a woman in alco-bev, but as a leader in a space that’s evolving in bold and important ways,” she wrote.