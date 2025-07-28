Government launches reel contest offering ₹2 lakh in prizes

As part of the 10-year commemoration of the Digital India programme, citizens are invited to participate in a video reel contest titled 'A Decade of Digital India'. The initiative seeks to document individual experiences related to the impact of digital services on daily life.
Participants are required to create a short video reel, up to one minute in duration, highlighting the role of Digital India in areas such as public service accessibility, digital platforms (UMANG, DigiLocker, BHIM UPI, eHospital), education, healthcare, digital payments, governance, or entrepreneurship. The contest is open to personal, family, or community stories that reflect digital inclusion and usage.
Entries must adhere to the following guidelines:
- Duration: 1 minute
- Resolution: High resolution
- Format: MP4, portrait orientation
- Language: English, Hindi, or any regional language (captions preferred)
- Original content not published previously on any public platform
A total of 85 entries will be rewarded, including the top 10, followed by 25 second-tier and 50 third-tier entries and will receive different prize money with a price pool of Rs 2 lakh. The top 10 entries will receive a reward of ₹15,000 each. The next 25 entries will be awarded ₹10,000 each, followed by 50 entries receiving ₹5,000 each.
The contest is being conducted through the MyGov platform. Participants can log in using an email ID, phone number, or social media account, and upload their reel entries. Once submitted, they will receive a confirmation message or email.
The last date to enter the contest is August 1.