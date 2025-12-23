Gozoop Creative wins digital and creative mandate for CookieMan India

Gozoop Creative has secured the digital and creative mandate for CookieMan India, the Australian-origin cookie brand. The account includes digital strategy, creative, social media and brand storytelling.
As part of the mandate, the agency has rolled out CookieMan India’s holiday-season campaign, titled ‘CookieMan Got Me Grooving.'
Commenting on the collaboration, Sanjay Mishra, Chairman, CookieMan India, said,“We were looking for a partner who could truly understand CookieMan’s playful, feel-good personality and translate it into meaningful digital storytelling. Gozoop Creative’s strategic clarity and creative approach aligned perfectly with our vision. ‘CookieMan Got Me Grooving’ captures the essence of our brand, freshly baked, joyful, and made for sharing and we’re excited to build on this partnership in the months ahead.”
Speaking on the partnership, Amyn Ghadiali, Country Head, Gozoop Creative, said, “At Gozoop Creative, we believe the strongest brand stories move people in the real world. CookieMan is known for its irresistible aroma, and this holiday campaign brings that sensory magic to life through music and mood. Designed to capture the feel-good vibe of the festive season, the song invites people to groove, indulge, and feel the joy that comes with eating something truly delicious, turning emotion and aroma into genuine store pull.